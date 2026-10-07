Bar operator robbed and shot by gunmen posing as customers in Old Harbour

A woman was robbed and shot several times by gunmen who posed as customers at her bar in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Tuesday.

She has been hospitalised.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m., the 31-year-old woman was at her bar along Darlington Drive in Old Harbour when three men posing as customers entered the business and made a purchase.

It is further reported that one of them then brandished a gun and demanded that the woman hand over items in her possession, which she did.

The robbers then ordered her to lie face down, which she did.

The police say they then stole a cell phone, an electronic device and a sum of money.

While fleeing, one of the hoodlums shot the woman repeatedly.

The severely injured complainant was assisted to the May Pen Hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

The Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the matter.

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