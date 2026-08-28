Petrojam refinery fire extinguished, no injuries or disruption to fuel supplies

A fire at the Petrojam refinery on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston was extinguished shortly after breaking out Thursday night, with no injuries reported and no disruption to the island’s fuel supplies.

Petrojam General Manager Danville Walker said all employees on duty have been accounted for and confirmed that no one was injured.

“First, all of our staff members are accounted for; there were no injuries to any of our staff on duty. Our employee support team is on site to provide any additional assistance,” Walker said.

The fire was confined to a section of the refinery and resulted from what Petrojam described as an operational incident.

The company’s emergency response teams quickly brought the blaze under control, while cooling operations continued into Friday morning.

Petrojam is conducting an initial assessment of the damage as part of a wider investigation into the incident. Some operational units remain shut down as a precaution.

Walker said the refinery continues to operate safely and reliably, with no impact on fuel storage or availability.

“Daily supplies of fuel continue as normal from its Kingston and Montego Bay loading racks,” he said.

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