Veteran broadcaster Dervan Malcolm has died

Veteran Jamaican broadcaster Dervan Malcolm has died.

Malcolm, whose broadcasting career spanned more than 30 years, died on Thursday after a brief illness.

He was a popular voice on Power 106 FM, where he worked for decades in various capacities, including as a news presenter, editor, sportscaster, talk-show producer and executive producer.

Malcolm was best known as the longtime host and producer of the station’s current affairs programme, ‘Both Sides of the Story’.

He took over as host and producer of the programme in March 2007, and remained closely associated with it until he stepped down in recent years.

‘Both Sides of the Story’ became known for its focus on public education, empowerment and advocacy, areas that reflected Malcolm’s wider contribution to media and community development.

Throughout his career, Malcolm also hosted ‘The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online’, using his platform to highlight issues affecting Jamaicans at home and abroad.

His contribution to media and community development earned him several accolades.

Among them was the Diaspora Ambassador in Media Award from the New York-based Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations. He also received the Bickle Award from Team Jamaica Bickle for highlighting issues affecting Jamaicans overseas.

Malcolm was further recognised by the City of Los Angeles and the Jamaica Awareness Association of California for his contributions to the Jamaican community.

He leaves behind a legacy of more than three decades of service to Jamaican broadcasting and public affairs.

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