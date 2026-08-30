Dwight Fletcher | The Church and the future of Jamaica

Jamaica is a small nation with an extraordinary global influence. Through our music, sport, culture and people, we have made an impact far beyond our shores. Central to the story of Jamaica has been the influence of Christianity and the significant role of the Church in shaping our nation.

As we celebrate 64 years of Independence, we give thanks for those who have gone before us. But the Church cannot simply celebrate its legacy. The challenges facing Jamaica require renewed commitment, courageous leadership and faithful action.

The Christian Church has played an important role in affirming the God-given dignity and worth of our people. While the Church’s record during slavery was not without contradiction, courageous Christian leaders, missionaries and congregations contributed significantly to the struggle for freedom, education and the development of post-Emancipation Jamaica.

The Christian faith helped shape leaders such as National Heroes Sam Sharpe, Paul Bogle and George William Gordon. After Emancipation, churches helped establish Free Villages where formerly enslaved Jamaicans could own land, build homes, worship freely, and educate their children.

The Church was also a pioneer in education and social development. Sunday Schools and mission schools opened opportunities for poor and formerly enslaved Jamaicans, and many of our country’s most respected educational institutions were established by churches. The influence of the Church can also be seen in our national identity, including the contribution of Rev Hugh Sherlock, who wrote the words of our National Anthem.

Beyond education, churches became centres of community life, caring for children and the elderly, feeding the poor, supporting families, counselling the distressed, mentoring young people, assisting with rehabilitation and bringing comfort in times of grief and crisis.

This ministry continues today. In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, churches across affected communities became centres of relief and recovery. They mobilised volunteers, distributed food, water and essential supplies, provided counselling and spiritual care, and connected affected families with government agencies, humanitarian partners and overseas donors. The Church’s extensive community network once again proved to be an invaluable national asset.

But the Church does these things not simply because we are a social institution. Our service flows from the Gospel. Jesus taught us to love God and to love our neighbour. James reminds us that pure religion includes caring for the vulnerable (James 1:27), and that faith without corresponding action is dead (James 2:14–17). Proclaiming Christ and serving people therefore belong together.

The Church must also maintain its prophetic voice. Micah 6:8 calls us “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” We must be willing to partner with government and other institutions for the common good, while maintaining the independence and moral courage necessary to speak against injustice, corruption, violence and anything that undermines human dignity.

The Next Horizon

The question before us, therefore, is not simply, “What has the Church done?” but “What is God calling the Church to do now?”

First, we must proclaim Christ faithfully. Jamaica still needs the transforming message of the Gospel. Our social engagement must never replace our primary calling to make disciples and lead people into a life-changing relationship with Jesus Christ.

Second, we must stand together in greater unity. We come from different denominations, traditions and expressions of worship, but we serve one Lord and proclaim one Gospel. In an increasingly fragmented and polarised society, the unity of the Church can itself become a powerful witness. Jesus prayed that His followers would be one “so that the world may believe” (John 17:21).

Third, we must strengthen families and invest in the next generation. Strong marriages, responsible parenting and healthy families remain essential to strong communities. We must also listen to our young people, disciple them, develop their gifts, mentor them, and prepare them for leadership in a rapidly changing world.

Fourth, we must become builders of peace. The scourge of violence cannot be addressed merely by condemnation. Churches must be present in vulnerable communities, mentoring young people, supporting victims, helping to restore broken lives, resolving conflicts, and working with public institutions to build a culture of peace.

Fifth, we must continue to be a prophetic voice for justice and righteousness. We must defend the dignity of every person, stand alongside the poor and vulnerable, resist corruption, and call both leaders and citizens to integrity and responsibility.

But, as we call Jamaica to righteousness, the Church must also examine itself. Our moral authority will depend not only on what we preach, but on the integrity of our leadership, the transparency of our institutions, the way we treat people, and the extent to which our lives reflect the Christ whom we proclaim.

The future of Jamaica cannot be built by the government alone, nor by the Church alone. It requires a renewed partnership among the Church, the State, civil society, the private sector, and Jamaicans everywhere who desire the common good.

May the Jamaican Church be recognised not merely for the number of our congregations, but for the depth of our compassion, the courage of our witness, the integrity of our leadership, and the transforming power of our service.

Let us proclaim Christ, love our neighbours, seek justice, strengthen families, pursue peace, and serve our nation with humility and hope — for the glory of God, the good of Jamaica, and the blessing of generations yet unborn.

Bishop Dwight Fletcher is chair of the Spiritual Life and Unity Subcommittee of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC).