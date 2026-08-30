Gabriel Agbo | The Word of God is unstoppable

The word of God is unstoppable, irrevocable, impregnable, immutable and infallible. Stop fidgeting. Stop complaining about it. Our God is able and faithful. Yes, Jesus said that everything is possible for those who believe.

Paul was being taken to Rome to stand before Caesar. God had pre-arranged it, but He did not inform the apostle that it was going to be a tempestuous journey. The beginning of the voyage was calm and prosperous but, as they approached Italy, the destination, the weather, the sea and the wind became unfriendly. They revolted against the journey. Some Bible translations call it a “contrary wind”. They got into real trouble. I know someone would say, “But God sent him.” Yes, you are correct. However, God sending you, or being with you, does not mean that the enemy will not challenge the project. He will, but you will also have your victory. Guaranteed!

Look at the kind of opposition Jesus faced. It was extraordinary. From conception, the enemy did everything possible to abort God’s plan for mankind’s redemption. Joseph wanted to put His mother away. Mary could not find a decent place to give birth to Him. Herod tried to get rid of Him and, in the process, killed thousands of innocent Jewish babies. His own brothers and the Jews mocked Him. He was persecuted. A member of His inner circle betrayed Him. He was severely tempted and offered earthly rewards by Satan in exchange for abandoning His divine mission. He was deserted and eventually killed. All these things happened in an attempt to pressure Him into abandoning that mission. But Jesus stood His ground and believed God. He held on to the eternal agreement and the ability of God to fulfill His part of the promise. That was why He told the Jews, “Even if you kill me, I will rise on the third day, because my mission is unstoppable!”

This must be your attitude if you are to remain a winner in all circumstances of life. Let the wind blow, let the sea billow, and let the storm rage, yet, continue to stand on what God has told you. The word of God cannot fail. Stop fidgeting. Stop complaining about it. Our God is able and faithful. At the appointed time, which could be sooner than you think, He will bring His word to pass in your life. He cannot lie.

Please consider what Apostle Paul and his fellow travellers went through:

“ We had several days of rough sailing, and after great difficulty we finally neared Cnidus. But the wind was against us, so we sailed down to the leeward side of Crete, past the cape of Salmone. We struggled along the coast with great difficulty and finally arrived at Fair Havens, near the city of Lasea. We had lost a lot of time. The weather was becoming dangerous for long voyages by then because it was so late in the fall, and Paul spoke to the ship’s officers about it. ‘Sirs,’ he said, ‘I believe there is trouble ahead if we go on: shipwreck, loss of cargo, injuries and danger to our lives.’ They could not turn the ship into the wind, so they gave up and let it run before the gale. The terrible storm raged unabated for many days, blotting out the sun and the stars until at last all hope was gone” (Acts 27:7-10, 15, 20).

Did you follow that Bible passage? Their trouble started with a contrary wind, then came the loss of time and property and, eventually, all hope of survival was lost. It is easy to teach or preach from this part of the Bible, but imagine yourself in a drifting boat or aircraft, perhaps in the middle of the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean, fully aware that the captain has lost control. What would be your next move? Where would you begin helping yourself, even if you had a life jacket?

I once heard someone tell a similar story involving an aircraft. As the aircraft lost control, the passengers instantly began praying, resulting in a spontaneous revival and altar call without a preacher. But I ask, why must people wait until they are in such situations before they acknowledge God? And why do many return to their old ways after surviving such harrowing experiences?

From this uncertain and tempestuous journey to Rome, Paul brought unexpected and incredible good news to the 276 passengers on board. He told them to cheer up.

“Cheer up for what?” the other passengers might have asked.

Paul had received a word from the Lord and knew immediately that heaven had come to rescue them. It was not the first time he had heard and believed the word of God. Like many before him, he was certain that this promise would not fail. He told his fasting, fear-stricken fellow travellers, who were expecting to perish in the sea

“ But take courage! None of you will lose your lives, even though the ship will go down. For last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me, and he said, ‘Don’t be afraid, Paul, for you will surely stand trial before Caesar! What’s more, God in His goodness has granted safety to everyone sailing with you.’ So take courage! For I believe God. It will be just as He said” (Acts 27:22-25).

Praise God! Paul heard and believed the word of God and consequently became an encouragement to others in trouble. I want you to start believing God’s word concerning your situation. He cannot disappoint you. Yes, He cannot afford to.

There were others who also believed God and witnessed His mighty deliverance. Consider Noah. God told him to build an ark and prepare because He was going to flood the earth. Noah believed God even though he had never seen rain before. Later, the rain came exactly as God had said.

Consider Abraham. He believed God and, at the appointed time Sarah gave birth to Isaac, even though her womb was considered barren and beyond childbearing age. Then, when God asked him to sacrifice that same son, Abraham obeyed, believing that God could raise him from the dead. Radical faith indeed!

Jesus said that everything is possible for those who believe. The Bible is full of people who believed God and were delivered and honoured as a result. You can join that long list today. Start believing God’s word concerning your life. Do that and you will not be disappointed. Believe Him in your project. Believe Him in your marriage. Believe Him in your job. Believe Him concerning your health, your children, your career, your relationships, your education, your future and your protection. He will surely fulfill His promises.

Rev. Gabriel Agbo is the author of ‘Power of Midnight Prayer, Power of Sacrifice’, ‘Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom’, ‘Receive Your Healing’, and other books and audiobooks.