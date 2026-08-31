Pearnel Charles celebrates 90

Family, friends and political colleagues gathered at the home of former Speaker of the House Pearnel Charles Sr yesterday to celebrate his 90th birthday, which he officially marks today.

Among those joining the celebration were his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons- and daughters-in-law and granddaughter-in-law.

Charles said it was fitting that the celebration was held at the home where he and his wife, Gloria, began their life together 56 years ago and raised their biological children and others, creating what he described as “a forest of memories” over the decades.

The veteran politician greeted guests, shook hands and regaled them with stories about his children and their achievements, beaming with pride as he spoke about each of them.

Mrs Charles stood proudly alongside him, as he boasted that they have never had a quarrel. He recalled that he proposed to her just two hours after meeting her.

The gathering also brought together politicians from across the political divide, including Arnold Bertram and his wife, Claire, 103-year-old former Education Minister Dr Mavis Gilmour, and members of current and former administrations including Daryl Vaz, Karl Samuda, Robert Montague and Edmund Bartlett.

– Erica Virtue