Renee Wallace appointed JLS Reading Ambassador

Literary content creator Renee Wallace has been appointed the Jamaica Library Service’s (JLS’s) Reading Ambassador, taking on a role aimed at promoting reading and literacy across the island.

The announcement was made at the JLS 2026 National Reading Competition Awards Ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston last week.

Chair of the Jamaica Library Board Nicole McLaren Campbell said Wallace’s track record as a reading advocate made her a natural choice for the role.

“She’s a reading advocate and a ‘bookstagrammer’. Her ability and demonstrated impact already, in terms of promoting reading and having events and getting people involved, is something that we’re excited about nationalising,” she said.

With more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, Wallace has emerged as a prominent advocate for reading, using her platform to share reviews, recommend books and spotlight Caribbean literature while fostering a community of readers in Jamaica.

McLaren Campbell thanked Wallace for accepting the appointment, adding that the organisation looks forward to the impact she will have during her tenure.

For her part, Wallace said the appointment felt like a natural progression, with reading having been a big part of her life for years.

“I’ve spent years creating, sharing and finding ways to get people excited about books, and now I have an opportunity to do that on a national scale. That feels amazing.”

The board chair also announced that the JLS will support and fund the five 2026 national reading champions in developing and implementing reading programmes within their schools and communities, in partnership with the reading ambassador.

“She will be mentoring and guiding them, and we will get programmes done in various communities,” McLaren Campbell said.

Meanwhile, outgoing Reading Ambassador and Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2025 Brithney Clarke described her year in the role as both rewarding and impactful.

Reflecting on the programme’s reach, Clarke said reading-promotion activities had extended across six parishes and touched hundreds of young people.

“We were able to touch six parishes … that’s six different libraries across Jamaica … and we’ve impacted over 300 students and counting, because the work will continue beyond this. I am truly grateful for the year of partnership, grateful for all the support from all the different library networks and, of course, I want to encourage everyone to continue to read, to explore the world of books and adventures that exist within the pages, to continue to speak up and advocate for all the things you believe in, and continue to lead with purpose,” Clarke said.