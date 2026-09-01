UPDATE | Lauderhill Vice Mayor Richard Campbell offered US$7,500 bail bond

Jamaica-born Lauderhill Vice Mayor Richard Campbell was offered US$7,500 bond when he appeared in the Broward County bail bond court on Tuesday morning.

During his appearance, the judge found probable cause to sustain the charges against him.

Reports indicate that he has since posted bond to be released from jail.

During the hearing, Campbell's attorney reiterated his innocence, maintaining that the accusations are a politically motivated effort to derail his upcoming re-election campaign.

The 70-year-old was arrested on Monday and slapped with felony charges of simple domestic battery and tampering or harassing a witness or victim.

Campbell, who was last elected in 2024 and is currently on the ballot running for City Commission Seat 4, spent Monday night in the Broward County Jail.

According to a report by WPLG Local 10, the accusations stem from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

The felony tampering charge allegedly arises from Campbell attempting to contact the victim to have a restraining order dropped.

In statements before being jailed, Campbell denied the allegations, stating that he has no prior record in his 35 years of public life and claimed the situation is a political smear campaign.

- Karen Madden

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