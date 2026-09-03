Ferris Primary reborn

Western Bureau:

After months of rehabilitation work in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Ferris Primary School in Westmoreland is now all but ready to welcome students to its newly transformed campus.

According to principal Tracie Campbell, the school is currently about 98 per cent ready, with final preparations under way and a water-distribution problem being addressed.

“I could safely say 98 per cent and, considering today being Wednesday, I’m sure that by Sunday evening it will be perfect,” she said.

The remaining concern is not a lack of water, but getting the supply from the National Water Commission (NWC) main throughout the school compound.

“What we have a little bit of issue with, and that is being sorted out because it actually started yesterday, was the water,” said Campbell. “So, water is in the NWC main, but we are having a challenge in getting it around the compound.”

She said the school has enough tanks to serve as a backup if the issue is not resolved before Monday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dana Morris Dixon, who visited Ferris Primary yesterday as part of a tour of hurricane-affected schools ahead of the new academic year, appeared impressed by the school’s transformation.

“It didn’t look like this before, but this is one of the ones where the work really went pretty quickly on it and we’re very happy to see it here,” she said.

For Campbell, the changes are more than just cosmetic. She said the school community has rallied behind the preparations, with parents even assisting with painting.

She is also looking forward to seeing whether the improved environment will translate into improved academic performance.

“This time we are going to prove it with even our PEP (Primary Exit Profile) results,” Campbell said.

“I’m proud because I know that we are moving up.”

But perhaps what Campbell is anticipating most is the reaction of the children when they return.

“I can’t wait for the look on their faces to see when they come through the gate. And to know it’s a new school, it’s a new year, it’s new beginning, it’s new everything,” she said. “And I can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com