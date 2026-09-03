JWN Foundation celebrates 69 secondary scholars

Sixty-nine secondary-school students were recognised by the JWN Foundation at its annual Secondary Scholars Movie Day & Awards Ceremony at Palace Cineplex on August 31.

The scholars, from Kingston, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, were joined by their parents, volunteers and members of the foundation’s support team for the event, which celebrated their academic achievements and provided an opportunity for them to connect with peers from other communities.

The initiative forms part of the foundation’s Education & Infrastructure Development pillar, through which it provides scholarships and other educational support to young people.

A highlight of the event was a keynote presentation by former JWN Foundation scholar Rickardo Anderson, who reflected on his own experience and urged the students to make the most of the opportunities afforded to them.

“Truthfully, I didn’t think I would get the scholarship. In fact, I was in a taxi when I got the news, and I was screaming because I was so shocked and grateful. I even shed a one tear,” Anderson said.

He told the scholars that the assistance he received had significance beyond the financial benefit.

“Receiving support from the JWN Foundation was more than financial assistance. It was a reminder that someone believed in my potential and was willing to invest in my future. I encourage every scholar here today to embrace this opportunity, work hard, remain focused on your goals, and never underestimate the impact that education can have on transforming your life,” he said.

The event also featured a special awards segment recognising outstanding academic performance.

Sudain Palmer and Adamanie Francis were named the Overall Top Pep Scholars. Each received a commemorative trophy, a plaque and a back-to-school package containing stationery supplies.

All of the scholars also received back-to-school packages and enjoyed a private screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with refreshments and the opportunity to interact with members of the foundation team and fellow scholarship recipients.

Clement ‘Jimmy’ Lawrence, director of the JWN Foundation, said the students represented the potential within Jamaica’s communities.

“Our scholars represent the determination, resilience and potential that exist within our communities. Today is about recognising their hard work, celebrating their success, and reminding them that the JWN Foundation is committed to supporting their continued growth and development. We are proud of each scholar and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will create in their schools, their communities and beyond,” he said.

The JWN Foundation Scholarship Programme provides assistance to students from communities in Kingston, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, as well as dependants of Camparistas.

The programme seeks to reduce financial barriers to education through scholarships, scholastic grants, mentorship opportunities and scholar engagement activities.

The Secondary Scholars Movie Day & Awards Ceremony is one of several engagement initiatives hosted by the foundation annually. Other activities include leadership development and volunteer opportunities, while a Personal Branding Workshop & Awards Ceremony for tertiary scholars is scheduled to take place later.