Engineer crushed to death in Montego Bay Bypass worksite accident

There is grief among workers on the Montego Bay Bypass project following the death of a colleague who was crushed by a truck at the worksite on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Clifton James, an engineer attached to Stanley Consultants.

James was reportedly measuring an area of the site near Granville, St James, at about 10:00 am when a truck reversing in the area struck and crushed him.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

- Janet Silvera

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