Bartlett appeals for authentic Jamaican souvenirs

WESTERN BUREAU:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is challenging Jamaica’s craft vendors and artisans to move away from imported souvenirs and seek to create authentic Jamaican products that showcase the island’s culture and creativity in their interactions with visitors.

According to Bartlett, the planned physical transformation of the Old Fort Craft Market in Montego Bay, through a $53.5-million rehabilitation project, would mean little if vendors did not also seek to modernise what they produce and how they market it.

“New shops, new lighting, new infrastructure. None of it will reach its full potential if we do not also modernise what we sell and how we sell it,” Bartlett said in speech delivered on his behalf by Wade Mars, executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), at Thursday’s Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II) contract signing for the project.

Bartlett said younger travellers, particularly millennials and Gen Z visitors, were seeking authentic, functional products with a genuine connection to Jamaican culture.

“Today’s travellers, especially our millennial and Gen Z visitors, are not looking for mass-produced trinkets, they are looking for authenticity, functionality, and a genuine connection to Jamaican culture,” he said.

“Often across this industry, we have allowed a level of sameness to creep in – the same carvings, the same imported items, the same missed opportunity. The visitors are looking for something that tells a story, and we need to change the story that we have been telling them,” Bartlett said.

He also urged vendors to make greater use of locally relevant materials such as calabash, bamboo, lignum vitae and clay, while expanding into ceramics, tableware, woven home décor and eco-friendly accessories, while also encouraging artisans to allow visitors to see them at work.

“Because watching a master wood carver or straw weaver at work instantly raises what a customer is willing to pay. It also creates an authentic experience and memories that can last for a lifetime,” said Bartlett.

He urged vendors to modernise their sales methods, including adopting electronic payment systems and replacing aggressive selling with storytelling.

“Go cashless. Cruise and resort guests rarely carry cash, and every card reader you do not have is a sale walking away from you,” he said.

CONTRIBUTION FROM TEF

The $53.5-million rehabilitation is supported by a $13.5-million contribution from the Tourism Enhancement Fund, with JSIF implementing the project and TPDCo providing specialised project-management support.

The work includes new electrical wiring, refurbished restrooms and vendor shops, a new administrative office, enhanced security and fire systems, and solar flood lighting. The improvements are also expected to help the market meet Jamaica Tourist Board licensing standards and potentially facilitate direct partnerships with cruise lines.

Bartlett also noted that the historical features of the Old Fort, which overlooks the scenic Montego Bay coastline, give it an advantage over conventional shopping centres.

“It is one of the rare places in our tourism industry where visitors do not just shop; they step directly into history,” he said, noting that the investment forms part of the Government’s Tourism 3.0 agenda, which is aimed at spreading the benefits of tourism beyond traditional resort areas.

“The goal is for this industry to be the vehicle through which everyday Jamaicans use their own resources, their own creativity, and their own culture to transform their communities and elevate their own livelihoods,” he said.

Bartlett also urged vendors to use support available through the Jamaica Business Development Corporation and TPDCo, including design workshops, quality standards and small-business grants.

“Today, we commit to modernising the Old Fort Craft Market. In return, we invite you to lean fully into your craft. The authentic narrative is why visitors come to Jamaica. So, prepare to share your story with them,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com