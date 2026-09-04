JACRA urges farmers to exercise caution as dry conditions increase risk of bush fires

The Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) is urging farmers and members of the agricultural community to exercise extreme caution when handling fires and burning domestic waste, particularly as Jamaica continues to experience dry conditions across several areas of the island.

The warning follows a devastating fire in the Westphalia regions in the Blue Mountains, a major coffee-producing area, which resulted in significant damage to farms, crops and properties.

Residents reported that a fire, believed to have started in the early hours of August 26, escaped control and spread rapidly through the area. Several coffee farmers suffered extensive losses, with some losing entire sections of their farms, while others also sustained damage to their homes.

In response, JACRA led a delegation to the affected area to assess the extent of the damage and engage with farmers who were impacted by the blaze.

For coffee farmers, the losses are particularly significant, given the length of time required for coffee plants to reach production. Coffee can take approximately three to four years to come into fruition, making the loss of mature coffee plants a serious setback to farmers’ livelihoods.

Many farmers also rely on intercropping to supplement their income between coffee harvesting periods. However, the fire destroyed these additional crops, further compounding the financial impact on affected farmers.

Among those affected is 68-year-old coffee farmer Basil Willis, who has been farming for more than 50 years.

Willis, who owns approximately 2.5 acres of coffee farmland in the area, lost his entire farm in the blaze and came close to losing his home.

Recalling the incident, Willis said he became aware of the fire after seeing smoke rising from the area.

“I saw smoke at a distance, around 5 o’clock in the morning. I went to check on one of my neighboring farms and saw the helicopter and the smoke coming up. By the time I got back home, the farm was already destroyed, and the fire had almost reached my house. The farmers had to come together and help to save it,” he recounted.

With much of his livelihood destroyed, Willis said the immediate support farmers need includes inputs that will help them begin rebuilding their farms.

“The main things we will need now are seedlings and fertiliser to help us start over,” he said.

‘A SMALL FLAME CAN SPREAD RAPIDLY’

Patrick Pitterson, Acting Senior Director for Coffee at JACRA, said the damage highlights the need for farmers to take every possible precaution during periods of prolonged dryness.

“The loss of coffee farms in areas such as Westphalia, Blue Mountain, demonstrates the need for every farmer to take active steps to prevent and control bush fires during the dry season,” he said.

“A small flame can spread rapidly through dry grass, leaves, pruned branches, and coffee waste, especially during strong winds.”

Pitterson encouraged farmers to remain vigilant and to take preventative measures to reduce the risk of fires.

As part of its commitment to caring for Jamaica’s agricultural sector, JACRA continues to provide farmers and stakeholders with practical information and tips to help protect farms, crops and livelihoods, particularly during periods of increased environmental risk.

JACRA’S DRY SEASON FIRE SAFETY TIPS

JACRA is encouraging farmers and other members of the public to observe the following precautions throughout the dry season:

1. Avoid burning vegetation, pruning, household waste, or trash during periods of extreme dryness or strong winds. Use composting, mulching, or approved disposal methods instead.

2. Never leave a fire unattended, even if it appears to be under control. A responsible adult should remain present until the fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold.

3. Where burning is legally permitted, obtain the required approval, clear a wide area around the site, create firebreaks, have water and tools available, and inform nearby farmers before starting.

4. Keep farms, access roads, homes, processing areas, and storage facilities free from dry grass, leaves, branches, and other flammable material.

5. Establish and maintain firebreaks around farm boundaries and between sections of the farm. Firebreaks should be cleared regularly before the dry season and widened where necessary.

6. Report smoke or fires immediately. Do not assume that someone else has already made a report. Early reporting can help prevent a small fire from becoming a major incident.

7. Encourage your community to practice fire safety. Bush fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility. Farmers are encouraged to speak with neighbors, family members, and community groups about the dangers of careless burning.

8. After a fire, inspect the farm for hidden hot spots, damaged trees, exposed roots, and unsafe structures. Record losses, protect surviving plants, and report the incident for coordinated assistance and recovery planning.

Director General of JACRA, Everett Hyatt, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting farmers and protecting the agricultural sector.

“Farmers are an important part of Jamaica’s economy, and at JACRA, we are committed to standing with them, especially when they face challenges of this nature,” Hyatt said.

“We are deeply saddened by the losses experienced by the farmers in the Blue Mountains, and we extend our sympathies to everyone who has been affected.”

He continued, “These incidents remind us just how quickly a fire can disrupt livelihoods and cause significant damage to our agricultural resources. We therefore want to encourage farmers and communities to take every precaution during the dry season. Prevention is always better than trying to recover from a loss.

“Despite the challenges, we remain confident in the resilience of our farmers. With the right support and continued collaboration, they can rebuild and come back even stronger.”

JACRA is once again urging farmers and members of the public to exercise extreme caution when using fire during the dry season. The authority said it will continue to provide practical guidance and information to help farmers protect their crops, farms and livelihoods and to support the resilience of Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

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