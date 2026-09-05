JPS provides $22m in back-to-school support

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it has invested about $22 million to help students, families and schools across Jamaica prepare for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Through the JPS Foundation and partnerships with community organisations, the company has provided book vouchers, school supplies, uniform material, scholarships and grants, direct assistance to schools, and support for community back-to-school initiatives.

Winsome Callum, director of corporate communications at JPS, said the investment was intended to address both the immediate and long-term needs of students.

“Back-to-school preparation can place significant pressure on families, particularly when several expenses arise at once,” Callum said. “Our support goes beyond providing supplies. It is about helping students begin the academic year prepared and confident, while ensuring that families and schools receive meaningful support.”

Among the beneficiaries were communities in St Elizabeth and Westmoreland still recovering from Hurricane Melissa. Schools receiving support included Parottee Primary, Black River High, Lacovia Primary, Lewisville High, Roger Clarke High, New Works Primary School, Darliston Primary, Godfrey Stewart High, New Hope Primary, Kings Primary and Belmont High.

Students and parents participated in sessions focused on key educational transitions, including entry into first form, sixth form and tertiary institutions. The sessions provided motivational, emotional and psychosocial support.

JPS also extended support to communities in Kingston and St Catherine through back-to-school fairs and treats. In Waterhouse, children and families enjoyed games, entertainment and ice cream on Sunday, August 30, while students recognised for strong academic performance received backpacks and bookstore vouchers. The company also supported the St Catherine South East Back-to-School Health Fair.

Scholarships and grants accounted for roughly $11 million of the total investment. Through its Power Up Scholarship Programme, the JPS Foundation awarded 25 new scholarships and grants and renewed 16 existing awards for students entering high school and those pursuing tertiary and teacher-training programmes.

“The needs are not the same in every community, so our support cannot take a one-size-fits-all approach,” Callum added. “Whether a student needs supplies, guidance through an important transition or financial support to continue their education, our aim is to provide assistance that is practical and relevant.”