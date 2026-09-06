Diaspora in verse - Foreign minister lauds journalist’s tribute to Jamaican community overseas

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, has lauded Garfield Angus, senior reporter at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), for his literary work, Out Of Many, One Global Family: The Diaspora Rise, an inspirational narrative poem celebrating the enduring bond between Jamaica and its global diaspora.

Johnson Smith said she was deeply appreciative of the work, noting that it captures, in a distinctly Jamaican voice, the strength of the connection between the country and Jamaicans living overseas.

“I am so deeply appreciative of this thoughtful tribute to Jamaica’s diaspora. It captures in a distinctly Jamaican voice the strength of the connection between home and our global family. I am so impressed by Mr Angus’s work in this regard and I look forward to sharing its message at my upcoming diaspora engagements,” the minister said.

She was speaking at her downtown Kingston offices on September 3, where Angus presented her with a commemorative framed plaque featuring the literary work.

Written in engaging rhyming couplets and enriched with authentic Jamaican expressions, Out Of Many, One Global Family: The Diaspora Rise illustrates how millions of Jamaicans living overseas continue to make invaluable contributions to the nation’s development. The poem conveys the message that geographical distance has not weakened the diaspora’s connection to Jamaica, but has instead strengthened its commitment to the country’s progress and prosperity.

The work also pays tribute to the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT), the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC), and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council in transforming overseas connections into meaningful partnerships for national development. It highlights the importance of diplomacy, visionary leadership, youth engagement and international collaboration in advancing Jamaica’s economic, social and cultural growth.

For Angus, the Jamaican diaspora represents much more than a population living beyond the island’s shores.

“The Jamaican Diaspora is not simply a community living overseas, it is an extension of Jamaica herself,” he said, pointing to the contributions made through remittances, investments, philanthropy, tourism, professional expertise, cultural influence and, most importantly, an enduring love for country. He said the poem was inspired by his desire to create a work that could stand as a lasting tribute and speak powerfully to generations about the significance of the diaspora to Jamaica.

Angus said he believes literature possesses immense power to capture, preserve and communicate profound truths. He explained that his use of digital design and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted creative tools has enabled him to transform many of his poems into striking visual presentations capable of engaging audiences across generations. His growing portfolio includes works celebrating Jamaica’s beauty and heritage, tributes to State agencies, poetic reflections on the island’s parishes and capitals, and works honouring national icons and their contributions to the country’s identity.

His literary collection also extends beyond Jamaica, exploring international figures and themes of justice, human dignity, oppression and social responsibility. Among his works is a tribute to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for her advocacy of climate justice and the cause of the Palestinian people.

He has also chronicled significant moments in Jamaica’s history, including the 2015 visit of United States President Barack Obama, the 1966 state visit of Emperor Haile Selassie I to Jamaica, and the 1991 visit of Nelson Mandela, whose presence inspired Jamaicans during South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.

Angus said these works demonstrate how literature can educate, inspire, preserve historical memory and foster national pride while remaining relevant in an increasingly digital age.