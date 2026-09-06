PPC pushes back against blame for Bellevue delay

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is pushing back against claims that it contributed to delays in the Government’s plans to construct a new 100-bed mental health facility at Bellevue Hospital, saying no procurement submission for the project was ever presented to it for review or approval.

In a statement issued on August 31, the commission said a comprehensive audit of its records confirmed that it had never received a submission relating to the procurement of a firm to design the proposed facility.

The statement follows an August 16 Sunday Gleaner report, ‘Space, privacy crisis at Bellevue – Hospital turns away patients in psychiatric crisis as cramped emergency room struggles to meet demand’, which highlighted the strain on Bellevue’s overcrowded emergency room and the years-long delay in expanding the facility.

The article also reported comments from Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who expressed frustration with the pace of the procurement process and said there had been repeated “back and forth” between his ministry’s procurement unit and the PPC.

Tufton said the procurement for a firm to design the 100-bed facility was initiated in 2024 and that a second procurement, launched in April 2025, was returned by the PPC for re-evaluation in May 2026.

However, the commission said it could not have returned the submission for re-evaluation because no such matter was ever brought before it.

“A comprehensive audit of the records of the Public Procurement Commission confirms that no submission relating to the procurement of a firm to design the proposed 100-bed mental health facility at Bellevue Hospital was ever submitted to the Commission for review or approval,” the commission said.

“Accordingly, the Commission could not have returned such a submission for re-evaluation or otherwise caused any delay in its consideration.”

The commission said the clarification was necessary in the interest of accuracy and public confidence in Jamaica’s public procurement system.

It also challenged the broader perception that PPC reviews are a major source of delays in government procurement.

The commission said data from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service showed that a substantial portion of the procurement lifecycle is spent on project scoping, drafting requirements, internal bid evaluations, internal procurement committee reviews, and head-of-entity approvals.

Those stages, it said, are managed entirely within procuring entities before qualifying submissions are sent to the PPC.

According to the commission, recommendations for awards exceeding $60 million are submitted to the PPC for review and approval. Where a submission is complete and contains all the information needed for a determination, the commission has an average turnaround time of 1.7 weeks.

“The Commission’s performance therefore does not support the perception or suggestion that its review process is responsible for any prolonged delays in public procurement,” it said.

The PPC also took issue with the suggestion that procurement submissions are simply “returned” by the commission.

It said that, where a procurement recommendation cannot be approved, the procuring entity is advised in writing of the reasons for the decision, allowing any deficiencies to be addressed.

Tufton, however, had painted a picture of a procurement process bogged down in bureaucracy.

“I am absolutely frustrated with the procurement process. It’s close to three years now that we have been going back and forth between the Procurement Unit at the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) for the development, advertising, and consideration of a bid tendering process to award a firm to design a 100-bed mental health facility on Bellevue lands,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.

“Between my procurement unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and PPC, I don’t know who is the bigger culprit, but both of them have an issue,” he added.

Tufton said the matter had been returned several times and that he had asked the Office of the Permanent Secretary to meet with the commission to determine the causes of the delays.

“That’s how concerned I am,” he said.

The PPC, however, maintained that, because no submission concerning the proposed 100-bed facility was ever presented to it, any delay associated with the procurement could not be attributed to its review process.

The commission said it recognised the urgent public interest in improving infrastructure and services at Bellevue and remained ready to consider expeditiously any procurement recommendation properly submitted to it.

The dispute comes as Bellevue continues to grapple with severe capacity constraints.

In the August 16 report, the hospital’s chief executive officer, Suzette Camile Buchanan, described an emergency room that has long been outgrown, with patients sometimes turned away when beds are unavailable.

Bellevue currently has 19 female and 54 male beds in its acute-response areas, while the hospital’s emergency room has three cubicles separated by partitions.

The government announced plans in 2022 to reorganise Bellevue into two facilities, including a new 100-bed neuropsychiatric facility for patients requiring acute care and a separate facility for more than 400 long-stay residents.

Years later, however, the proposed expansion remains incomplete.

The latest controversy has brought renewed focus to the question of where responsibility for the delay lies in the public procurement process.

The commission said it would continue to discharge its statutory responsibilities independently, transparently and efficiently, while supporting a procurement system that promotes accountability, fair competition, integrity and value for money.

editorial@gleanerjm.com