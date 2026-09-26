Man arrested in connection with alleged abduction, rape of 10-y-o girl in Clarendon

A man has been taken into custody as a person of interest in connection with the reported abduction and rape of a 10-year-old girl in Clarendon.

Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, commanding officer of the Clarendon Police Division, confirmed that the man was arrested on Thursday, as detectives intensified their investigation into the September 8 incident.

The child was reportedly on her way to school when she exited a taxi near the entrance to the Mineral Heights Housing Scheme and was reportedly approached by a man who allegedly persuaded her to get into a vehicle.

The man reportedly drove her to a neighbouring community, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted in a bushy area before she was taken back to the vicinity of her school.

The child subsequently made her way to the school, where she alerted members of staff.

She was admitted to hospital.

Cardoza said the investigation remains active and that the outcome of the enquiries will determine whether charges are laid against the man.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he said.

- Olivia Brown

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