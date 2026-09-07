JAMVAC looks beyond the ports

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica Vacations Limited (JAMVAC) is turning to some of its top international cruise sellers to help drive more passengers to the island – and, critically, get them to explore and spend more beyond the ports.

The push comes as Jamaica moves to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive cruise market, with passenger arrivals yet to regain their recent momentum.

Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) figures show that 632,100 cruise passengers arrived in the island between January and May 2026, down 2.9 per cent from 650,700 over the corresponding period in 2025, and 15.3 per cent below the 746,300 recorded during the first five months of 2024.

Against that background, JAMVAC is deepening its relationship with the international travel trade, which the agency regards as critical to generating cruise business and increasing the economic impact of passengers who come ashore.

That strategy was at the centre of JAMVAC’s 2026 Regal Rewards Awards at Sandals Dunn’s River in St Ann recently, where the agency recognised its top five cruise travel advisors for both 2024 and 2025.

JAMVAC Executive Director Joy Roberts said the relationship with travel advisors must now be leveraged not only to bring more cruise passengers to Jamaica, but to encourage them to experience more of the destination.

“Tonight is not only about the business you have already brought to Jamaica. It is also about the business we can build together,” Roberts told the awardees.

“We want more visitors to come through our ports, explore more of Jamaica, spend more in our communities, experience our food, culture and entertainment, and meet the people who make this destination unlike anywhere else in the world.”

With more than 70 per cent of cruise passengers booking their trips through travel advisors, JAMVAC sees the travel trade as a critical channel for influencing where passengers travel and how they experience destinations.

The renewed focus also comes as JAMVAC marks its 50th anniversary, having spent five decades connecting Jamaica with international tourism markets.

Roberts said the value of those relationships became particularly evident following Hurricane Melissa, when the return of cruise ships and continued confidence from industry partners contributed to the recovery of the tourism sector.

Changes in global cruise industry

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said Jamaica must also adapt to significant changes taking place in the global cruise industry.

He disclosed that discussions and planning are under way around new ports, expanded facilities and additional attractions, although no locations for the proposed ports were announced.

“We are going to be reimagining the destinations within Jamaica to give you greater choices and options to sell the destination,” Bartlett told the travel advisors.

He said the strategy is aimed at “future-proofing” Jamaica’s cruise sector as traditional destinations contend with changing Western Caribbean itineraries, operating costs, environmental considerations and increased competition from cruise lines’ private destinations.

Bartlett said travel advisors will therefore become even more important to Jamaica as the country works to strengthen its cruise offering and distinguish itself in the marketplace.

He challenged them to become stronger ambassadors for the destination, using their firsthand knowledge of Jamaica to provide travellers with credible information and help protect the island’s reputation.

For JAMVAC, however, growing cruise tourism is not simply about increasing passenger numbers.

The agency wants a larger share of the business generated by cruise visitors to reach attractions, entertainment providers, restaurants, craft traders and communities outside the immediate port areas.

The Regal Rewards programme, operated through JAMVAC’s Jamaica Cruising brand, incentivises travel advisors who sell cruises to Jamaica and provides marketing support and destination resources to help them generate bookings.

Roberts thanked the travel advisors, cruise partners and local private-sector entities that have supported JAMVAC and Jamaica’s cruise industry, saying the agency’s 50th anniversary represents both an opportunity to recognise those partnerships and to position them for the next phase of growth.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com