Vaz warns against ‘mischief’ in transportation sector, dismisses claims about disruptions

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz has condemned persons who he says have been seeking to create disquiet in the transportation sector.

Vaz, in a media statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, said in recent days, some persons have used social media to circulate unsubstantiated claims of planned disruptions in fuel supplies and transportation operations.

He said these unfounded posts have created unnecessary anxiety, uncertainty and unnecessary costs, as persons have sought to urgently refuel without there being a need to do so.

“Such behaviour is irresponsible and does not serve the public interest.

“I am not aware of any plan of any industrial or disruptive action in the transport sector at this time,” the transport minister said.

Vaz said the Transport Ministry remains in regular contact with stakeholders and will continue to keep the public fully informed of any genuine developments through official media sources.

“The public should ignore this politically motivated mischief and go about their law-abiding activities as usual.”

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