Jamaican leaders condemn violence at West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn

Jamaican community leaders in New York are condemning the violence that marred this year’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn, while calling for collective action to ensure the major Caribbean cultural celebration remains safe.

Dr Karren Dunkley, co-founder and president of the Jamaica Rising Day Parade, says Caribbean people must be able to gather, celebrate and enjoy themselves without fear that someone will be injured or lose their life because another person chooses violence.

“We can and should challenge bias when we see it, including inequities in how Caribbean communities and our cultural events are sometimes portrayed in the media,” she said.

“But acknowledging media bias cannot become a substitute for confronting problems within our own community. We cannot simply point fingers, blame the press, or become defensive when violence occurs. Accountability requires us to acknowledge what happened, condemn it unequivocally, and work collectively to prevent it from happening again.”

Dunkley pointed out that public safety cannot be left solely to law enforcement.

“Public safety is not the responsibility of law enforcement alone. Organisers, community leaders, elected officials, families, young people, businesses, faith leaders, and community organisations all have a role,” she stated.

“Indeed, substantial security measures – including thousands of officers, checkpoints, barriers, and an earlier ending time – were put in place for this year’s celebration. Security measures can help, but no number of police officers can substitute for a community determined that violence has no place in its celebrations.”

She said the Caribbean community must protect its culture while also holding itself accountable.

“Our culture deserves to be celebrated with pride. Our people deserve to celebrate in safety. And protecting both requires the courage to hold ourselves accountable while working together toward solutions,” she said.

Dunkley noted that the community can challenge unfair characterisations while demanding better from within.

“Those two responsibilities are not contradictory – they are essential to our progress,” she said.

Dr Lawman Lynch, co-founder and parade director of the Jamaica Rising Day Parade, says the community must ensure that its celebrations are remembered for culture, music and unity, as well as the Caribbean community’s contributions to New York.

“It is important that we understand that public safety cannot rest solely with the NYPD, elected officials or parade organisers. It requires all of us. I therefore appeal to everyone to leave the conflicts at home, reject violence and never allow the actions of a few to overshadow the beauty, history and cultural significance of the Caribbean community,” he said.

Lynch said the community has a responsibility to change the narrative that the parade is incident-prone, not just through words but through actions.

He stressed that the parade must remain a safe space for families to celebrate Caribbean culture.

“We can and must protect the legacy of this important institution,” he said.

Community leader Irwine Clare said the shootings during the parade create additional concerns about the future of large-scale Caribbean cultural events in New York.

“This no doubt contributes to those who have waged unrelentingly to lock down the largest gathering of Caribbean culture. These incidents are detrimental to future events of its sort gaining permission to host similar expression of our culture,” said Clare.

Michelle Tulloch-Neil, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council member for the USA Northeast region, said the violence is deeply troubling and should concern everyone who values safety, unity and Caribbean cultural traditions.

“This moment calls for collective responsibility and action. Caribbean community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, faith-based organisations, youth leaders, businesses and community organisations must work to develop meaningful strategies that prevent violence while preserving the spirit and cultural integrity of our celebrations,” she said.

Tulloch-Neil said a clear message must be sent that violence has no place in the Caribbean community or at its cultural events.

“Our goal must be to protect our people, strengthen our communities, engage our youth and ensure future Caribbean celebrations remain safe,” she said.

The reactions came after violence again overshadowed the annual West Indian American Day Parade, one of North America’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture.

Police say three people were shot in two separate incidents near the parade route shortly after 4:00 pm. A 24-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near Nostrand Avenue and St John’s Place, while minutes later a 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue. A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the first shooting and a firearm recovered.

Earlier, at least four people were injured in separate stabbing and slashing incidents near the parade route as J’Ouvert celebrations were getting underway. One of the victims, a 32-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck, was initially reported in critical condition.

The violence occurred despite an extensive NYPD security operation, including thousands of officers, checkpoints, barriers and an earlier 5:30 pm end time for the parade. Police had introduced the enhanced measures because of violence during previous celebrations.

- Lester Hinds

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