Man shot by gunmen in Gordon Pen, St Catherine

A man has been hospitalised after he was shot repeatedly by gunmen in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

Reports are that about 9:50 p.m., the man was walking in the community when a car drove up and a group of men armed with guns exited the vehicle.

The men opened fire, hitting the 26-year-old mason in the shoulder and back.

He managed to run away from the scene, while his attackers drove away.

The matter was reported to the Spanish Town police, who have launched an investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

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