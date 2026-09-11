Discovering a different Miami

Miami is often associated with sun, sand, shopping and nightlife, but the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is seeking to broaden that picture by showcasing the destination’s diverse culture, culinary experiences, history, science and entertainment to visitors from the Caribbean and beyond.

That was the focus of a recent Caribbean Press Tour organised by the GMCVB, which brought together media professionals from Jamaica and The Bahamas for several days of immersive experiences across Greater Miami and Miami Beach.

The GMCVB is the official, accredited destination sales and marketing organisation for Greater Miami and Miami Beach, with a mandate to generate travel demand, strengthen the local tourism economy, and promote the destination as a global leisure and business hub.

Melina Martinez-Echeverria, director of marketing communications for Latin America and the Caribbean at the GMCVB, described the tour as a valuable opportunity to introduce Caribbean audiences to the many attractions and experiences Miami has to offer.

“Miami is an extraordinary place, with great sites and experiences, and we were delighted to have the opportunity to share some of what makes this destination so special with our Caribbean media partners,” Martinez-Echeverria said.

Her comments captured the essence of a tour designed to move beyond the traditional image of Miami and provide a closer look at the destination’s culture, food, lifestyle, science, shopping, and entertainment offerings.

“We wanted them to experience Miami beyond the traditional attractions and to see the diversity of what the destination has to offer, from the culture and cuisine to the entertainment, lifestyle and unique experiences. We hope that, by experiencing these offerings first-hand, they will be able to share that perspective with their audiences and encourage more Caribbean travellers to discover all that Miami has to offer,” she added.

The journey began with overcoming a long-held fear of flying.

Flying may not be a favourite activity, but it remains a necessity in journalism. So, when public relations and communications consultant Jeanette Lewis extended an invitation to participate in the Caribbean Press Tour, there was little hesitation.

In the weeks leading up to the trip, anticipation continued to build as the itinerary revealed a packed schedule of experiences.

The tour brought together four media professionals: Al Edwards, chief executive officer of Our.Today; Denille Rene, social media influencer; Shavaughn Moss, lifestyle editor of The Nassau Guardian in The Bahamas; and this reporter.

Landing in Miami was a breath of fresh air. Then came another pleasant surprise. The group breezed through immigration. Given Miami International Airport’s role as a major gateway between the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, the smooth arrival was particularly welcome.

For Caribbean travellers accustomed to busy airports and lengthy queues, it was an encouraging start to the trip.

The group was met by Karen, a professional driver from OneLimo Alliance, and, from there, the Miami experience officially began.

The first stop was Brickell City Centre. The mixed-use development in Miami’s Brickell district combines retail, dining, entertainment, office space, residences and hotels, creating an environment where visitors can shop, dine and explore without leaving the area.

Beyond retail

After receiving welcome bags, the group toured a selection of stores. However, the experience was about more than shopping. A stop at The Henry left an immediate impression, thanks to both the food and service. After an early-morning start, breakfast and warm hospitality were especially welcome.

Chris Valle, director of marketing at Brickell City Centre, said the development offers an exquisite shopping experience unlike any other.

“With approximately 500,000 square feet of vertical shopping space, we have created an environment that brings together a carefully curated mix of premium and contemporary shops, offering something for a wide range of interests. Visitors can explore beauty, home décor, jewellery, apparel and much more, all within one dynamic destination,” Valle said.

However, Valle stressed that the Brickell City Centre experience extends beyond retail.

“Its restaurants and bars are an integral part of what we offer, providing visitors with opportunities to dine, relax and socialise while enjoying the energy and atmosphere of the centre. The combination of retail, dining and lifestyle experiences allows us to create a destination where people can spend time, explore and enjoy themselves, rather than simply come in to shop. That is what makes Brickell City Centre such an important part of the Miami experience,” he added.

Following the Brickell City Centre tour, the group headed to Dua Miami, Autograph Collection, which would be home for the next few days. Located in the heart of Brickell, the hotel provided another introduction to Miami’s upscale hospitality scene.

The breathtaking views, delicious food and attentive service immediately stood out. The verdict? Muy excelente.

Dinner, courtesy of the hotel, was equally enjoyable. Beyond the food and surroundings, the first evening also provided an opportunity for the group to relax and build camaraderie. Coming from different media backgrounds and countries, participants quickly settled into conversations about their work, home markets, and expectations for the tour.

The GMCVB’s approach to destination marketing reflects Miami’s increasingly diverse tourism offering. The city’s attractions extend beyond its beaches and shopping districts to include historic communities, museums, culinary experiences, a thriving arts scene, and entertainment.

For Caribbean visitors, there is also a familiar cultural connection that makes Miami particularly appealing. The city’s strong Caribbean and Latin American influences are evident in its food, music, communities and overall lifestyle.

For many Jamaicans and other Caribbean travellers, Miami is often viewed primarily as a shopping destination or a quick getaway. This tour sought to highlight a broader side of the city and the experiences that exist beyond those familiar perceptions.

As Martinez-Echeverria noted, the destination offers visitors plenty to discover.

“Miami is an extraordinary place, with great sites and experiences,” she said.

The first day offered just a taste of what was to come. From Brickell’s polished cityscape to the hospitality at Dua Miami, the opening day demonstrated that Miami’s appeal extends well beyond its famous beaches.

With culture, history, art, science, food and entertainment still to come, the Caribbean Press Tour was already shaping up to provide a much deeper look at a destination that continues to attract visitors from around the world.

Perhaps most importantly, it was giving Caribbean media the opportunity to experience Miami first-hand and tell the story through a regional lens, one that Caribbean readers and travellers can readily relate to.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com