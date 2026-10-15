Pathways cop denies gun threat

A detective constable yesterday denied suggestions that he had pointed his service pistol at murder accused Andre Ruddock and threatened to kill him over a false name allegedly given by the accused.

The witness, who previously testified that Ruddock confessed at the scene to slashing Gardner’s throat on the instructions of the now-deceased church pastor Kevin Smith, also denied suggestions that he had “draped up” Ruddock by his shorts and “puffed” him in his chest.

The 36-year-old farmer and security officer, who was Smith’s bodyguard, is accused of killing the 39-year-old woman during an alleged sacrificial killing on October 17, 2021, at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries compound.

Asked by lead defence counsel Anthony Williams during the murder trial whether he had confronted Ruddock over the name he allegedly gave, the witness replied: “None whatsoever. Andre Ruddock did not give me a wrong name.”

“I am suggesting to you that you pull your service revolver and say to Mr Ruddock, ‘you waa mi kill yuh bwoy’,” Williams said during cross-examination.

The witness calmly denied the allegation, saying: “I was not armed with a revolver. Neither did I pull my firearm, nor did I utter those words.”

When Williams sought to clarify that he was referring to the officer’s service pistol, the judge pointed out that the witness had already answered the question.

“I am suggesting to you that you were very upset with Mr Andre Ruddock because of information you received in relation to the name Kerlew,” Williams said.

“I can’t see myself being upset with another man over a name,” the witness replied.

“Not only did you pull your firearm, but you pointed the firearm at him in the direction of his chest. Is that so?” Williams asked.

“That did not happen,” the witness insisted, remaining composed.

The witness further told the court: “I did not have an argument with Andre Ruddock over his name when [the] Detective... told me his name already and Andre Ruddock confirmed it.”

The trial previously heard from a detective sergeant that Ruddock had given her the name Andre Kerlew, but that other persons had informed her his correct name was Andre Ruddock, which he confirmed when confronted.

Williams then asked whether the witness had discussed the “Kerlew” name with the detective sergeant. The officer said they had not.

Williams further suggested that Ruddock had pushed the constable away after the officer “puffed” him in the chest.

However, the witness replied: “I disagree with you, sir.”

During his evidence-in-chief, the detective constable testified that Ruddock had given a caution statement and participated in a question-and-answer session during which he maintained that he was guilty and had killed the woman.

Earlier during cross-examination, the witness maintained that Ruddock was wearing only underwear and was handcuffed when he first saw him at the gate. He said Smith was beside Ruddock and was also handcuffed.

Asked how close the two men were to each other, the detective said they were “almost rubbing shoulders”.

The witness rejected the suggestion that Ruddock was wearing blue shorts and had a green T-shirt in his pocket, rather than being dressed only in underwear.

Notably, Ruddock was seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue shorts during the video-recorded caution statement. In the statement, Ruddock said he was guilty of killing Gardner and acknowledged that it was something he should never have done.

During cross-examination, the detective said that after arriving at the scene, he instructed Ruddock to go to the bathroom area, where he allowed him to change with the help of another officer after the accused indicated that he had clothes on the premises.

The trial continues today in the Home Circuit Court.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com