Former employee at Corporate Area roofing company charged with embezzlement

A Portmore, St Catherine man who was employed at a Corporate Area roofing company has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly defrauding another man.

He is 42-year-old project manager David Smith.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that the complainant met with Smith and agreed to purchase roofing materials valued at nearly $600,000.

The complainant subsequently paid Smith a sum of money.

Between May and August 2026, the complainant reportedly made several attempts to contact Smith regarding the materials.

During this period, Smith allegedly provided various explanations for the delay, the police reported.

The police say on Friday, September 4, the complainant visited the company and learned that Smith had not been employed there for approximately two months.

The complainant was reportedly informed that the transaction was processed, but there was no evidence that the company had received any money from Smith.

The matter was reported to the police, and on Saturday, September 5, Smith turned himself in.

He was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

Smith is scheduled to go to court on Friday, October 9.

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