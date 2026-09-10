Jamaican Government welcomes UK Privy Council decision to scrap visa fees for Commonwealth citizens

The Jamaican government has praised a UK Privy Council decision to scrap visa fees for Commonwealth citizens, marking a significant relief for Jamaicans seeking justice at the country’s highest appellate body.

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) this morning announced a free streamlined process for visa applications for appellants, respondents and legal teams appearing in London.

In a release on Thursday, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith described the measure “as a practical step in facilitating access to justice for Jamaicans whose matters reach the Privy Council”.

“We have been advocating for full removal of the visa requirement, but still welcome the removal of the cost of the visa for this category of Jamaicans, and the establishment of a clearer process. This can only be viewed as positive with respect to access to our final court of appeal,” Johnson Smith said.

The Foreign Minister further explained that the visa cost associated with travel to the UK has been a practical consideration for members of Jamaica’s legal profession and their clients for more than two decades.

According to Johnson Smith, “the matter has formed part of discussions over several years with British authorities during visits to the UK, as well as official visits here (Jamaica).”

She asserted that the development would clearly be felt directly by Jamaica’s legal and justice fraternity, who have largely recognised or absorbed the cost of visa fees as a routine part of representing clients before the Privy Council.

Under the new arrangement, once a hearing date is confirmed, appellants intending to appear in-person will advise the JCPC Registry through its case-management portal that a visa is required.

The Court will provide an invitation letter in support of the application, which will be automatically flagged to the UK Supreme Court and Home Office for processing.

Applicants will remain subject to the usual checks and may be asked to provide additional information where required.

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