Oxford scholar David Salmon lands prestigious Commonwealth studentship

Jamaican scholar and former Gleaner journalist David R. Salmon has been awarded a prestigious Routledge/Round Table Commonwealth Studentship for the 2026-27 academic year.

Salmon, a DPhil candidate in public policy at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, will use the award to advance research examining how emerging economies can undergo structural transformation through the development of new export sectors.

His comparative research will focus specifically on economic upgrading strategies pursued by Caribbean states, seeking to identify the mechanisms through which small economies have been able to realise their development aspirations.

With the support of the studentship, Salmon hopes to develop policy strategies that can help small nations not only withstand economic disruptions but also thrive amid increasing geopolitical competition.

“I am very pleased to receive this award as it will go an extremely far way in supporting the execution of my research,” Salmon told The Gleaner.

“Economic transformation is critical for Jamaica given its current stage of development. Therefore, I’m keen to gather insights on how we can build this country in a way that allows for our people to realise their personal and professional aspirations.”

His academic journey has already taken him to some of the world’s leading universities. Before beginning his doctorate, he completed an MPhil in Development Studies at Oxford after being named Jamaica’s 2023 Rhodes Scholar. He also studied at the University of Cambridge under the HRH Prince of Wales Scholarship for Small Island Developing States.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

His career has spanned journalism, public policy and economic development.

Salmon began his professional career as a columnist and news reporter at The Gleaner, the Caribbean’s oldest and largest newspaper. At age 19, he became the youngest recipient of the Press Association of Jamaica award for opinion journalism.

He later served on the board of Jamaica’s Early Childhood Commission, the regulatory body for early childhood institutions. During his tenure, he organised the Year of Early Childhood Development campaign, which led to an almost 80 per cent reduction in delinquent schools islandwide.

Now pursuing research at the intersection of public-sector reform and economic development, Salmon’s latest work reflects his growing interest in the challenges facing small and emerging economies.

The Routledge/Round Table Commonwealth Studentship supports research connected to issues affecting the Commonwealth and forms part of the wider work associated with The Round Table: The Commonwealth Journal of International Affairs and Policy Studies.

Founded in 1910, The Round Table is the oldest English-language international affairs journal and provides analysis and commentary on all aspects of international affairs. It is a major source of coverage of policy issues concerning the contemporary Commonwealth and its role in international affairs, while also occasionally publishing articles on themes of historical interest.

For Salmon, the award provides another opportunity to bring his academic work and Caribbean experience together as he examines how small states can move beyond managing economic vulnerabilities towards building greater resilience and competitiveness in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

editorial@gleanerjm.com