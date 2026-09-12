19 J’cans join Scouts’ advanced training ranks

WESTERN BUREAU:

Nineteen Scout leaders from across Jamaica were awarded the Gilwell scarf, also known as the Wood Badge, last Saturday, marking their elevation to a distinguished leadership role within the Scout Association of Jamaica (SAJ).

The recognition forms part of the association’s ongoing effort to strengthen its cadre of adult mentors through advanced training. It is regarded as a significant milestone in the movement’s mission to build its capacity to shape young Jamaicans into responsible and productive citizens.

The presentation ceremony was held during the Gilwell Reunion, an event that celebrates commitment, leadership and service within the Scouting movement.

“We proudly congratulate the 19 leaders who were conferred with their Wood Badge beads and insignia, symbolising the successful completion of their advanced leadership training and their dedication to delivering quality Scouting to Jamaica’s youth,” said Chief Scout Commissioner Kevin Richards.

The Wood Badge is the highest level of adult leadership training in Scouting and is recognised throughout the global movement. For more than a century, it has played a central role in preparing adult leaders to guide and support young people.

The first Wood Badge training course was held at Gilwell Park in England in September 1919 under the leadership of Francis Gidney, with the involvement of Scouting founder Robert Baden-Powell. The programme was designed to equip adult leaders with the practical and theoretical skills needed to better serve young people.

The distinctive wooden beads from which the training takes its name were inspired by a ceremonial necklace associated with Zulu chief Dinizulu. Recipients traditionally wear the beads on a leather thong, along with the Gilwell scarf and woggle.

More than a century after its introduction, the Wood Badge remains a key component of adult leadership development in Scouting, helping national Scout organisations equip volunteers with the skills needed to deliver quality youth programmes.

According to Jamaica’s National Training Commissioner, Cislyn McLeish, the 19 leaders completed the highest level of adult training offered by the association, equipping them with advanced skills in leadership, programme planning and youth development.

“The Wood Badge is more than an award; it represents commitment, training, and the promise to serve our youth with excellence,” she said. “The awarding of beads marks their commitment to delivering quality Scouting experiences to young people.”

The newly recognised leaders are expected to mentor other adult volunteers, strengthen Scout groups and programmes, and support the association’s work at the national, regional and local levels.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com