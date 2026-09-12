German national on cocaine charge granted bail

A German national who was allegedly caught with two kilograms of cocaine shortly before she was set to board an outgoing flight at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston has been granted bail.

Sy Alanis Rickards was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday following an application by her attorney Able-Don Foote.

She has been ordered to surrender her passport to authorities and a stop order has been placed on her at all ports.

It’s reported that Rickards was attempting to leave the island about 7:45am on September 4 when security screening of her suitcase detected abnormalities which aroused the suspicion of the police.

The cocaine was allegedly found during a search of her suitcase.

She has been charged with possession of, dealing in and exporting cocaine.

Her attorney argued, in his bail application, that it would be untenable to have Rickards remain in custody when the crown’s file is incomplete.

Foote suggested that there are sufficient conditions that the court could impose to ensure that Rickards attends court to answer the charges.

She is scheduled to return to court on September 17.

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