St Catherine man killed by cops identified

The police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in St Catherine on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at cops.

He is Shane Williams, also called "Baller", "Gaza Toussaint" and "Teachable", a 37-year-old labourer who resided in Portmore, also in St Catherine.

According to the police, Williams was a suspect in an anti-gang investigation.

He is the fourth person killed by the police between Saturday and early Sunday after pointing a gun at cops.

Reports are that about 3:45pm cops from the St Catherine South Police were on patrol in Cumberland when they received intelligence that Williams was traveling in a motorcar with an illegal firearm.

It’s reported that when the police attempted to intercept the vehicle he pulled a firearm and pointed it in their direction.

The cops reportedly took evasive action and fired in the direction of the vehicle.

Williams, who was the lone occupant, was found slumped over the steering wheel with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police say a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver bearing serial number K467447 and loaded with five bullets was taken from him.

Williams was pronounced dead at Spanish Town General Hospital.

-- Rasbert Turner

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