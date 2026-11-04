JetBlue raises baggage fees for a second time as jet fuel prices stay elevated

AP – JetBlue has raised its checked baggage fees for the second time this year, making it more expensive for travelers to check luggage just as the busy holiday travel season gets underway.

The new fees for tickets purchased on or after November 3 mean most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean will pay at least US$50 each way for their first checked bag, up from US$39 previously.

The price climbs to US$55 during peak travel periods, including Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, if passengers pay at least 24 hours before departure. Those who wait until the final 24 hours will pay US$60 during off-peak periods and US$70 during peak periods.

"We're adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs," JetBlue said in an emailed statement. "This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one."

At the start of the year, the first checked bag on most economy domestic JetBlue flights cost US$35 during off-peak periods. But that was before the Iran war started in late February with US-Israeli strikes and sent jet fuel prices swinging.

The fee for a second checked bag has also increased, starting at US$70 each way during off-peak periods and US$75 during peak travel. Passengers checking their bags at the airport can pay as much as US$85 for a second bag.

JetBlue, which has its flagship terminal at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport, previously raised its checked baggage fees in March. That increase helped set off a broader round of baggage fee hikes among major US airlines, including Delta, United, American and Southwest.

The war with Iran remains unresolved, keeping traffic largely restricted through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. The disruption has kept jet fuel prices elevated.

JetBlue executives said last week during the airline's third-quarter earnings call that demand has remained resilient even as fares have risen in response to higher jet fuel prices.

JetBlue said its average fuel price reached US$3.91 per gallon in the summer, up 57 per cent from a year earlier, and is expected to climb to US$4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85 per cent from the same time last year.

Some travelers, including eligible co-branded credit card holders and members of JetBlue's loyalty program, can still check bags for free, the airline said.

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