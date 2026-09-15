Growth & Jobs | WorldSkills competitors get inside look at technology driving modern manufacturing

WorldSkills Jamaica competitors preparing to represent the country on the international stage got a firsthand look at how their technical training translates to modern manufacturing during a study tour of Red Stripe on August 28.

The competitors are part of Jamaica’s team preparing for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China. Often described as the “Olympics of Skills”, the competition brings together some of the world’s most talented young professionals to compete across a range of technical and vocational disciplines, showcasing excellence in skills development and workforce readiness.

The competitors joined senior HEART/NSTA Trust representatives on the brewery and packaging floors, where they were exposed to the technologies, systems, and technical competencies that support large-scale manufacturing operations.

The visit took concepts beyond the classroom, providing participants with the opportunity to see how automation and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) are integrated into production, alongside refrigeration, industrial gases, brewing, fermentation, filtration, and heating systems.

They were also introduced to 3D printing technology and the preventative and reactive maintenance practices required to keep equipment and production systems operating efficiently.

Several of the competitors are preparing in disciplines aligned to the technologies they observed, including ICT Network Infrastructure, Autonomous Mobile Robotics, and Unmanned Aerial Systems. The tour highlighted how those skills intersect in an environment where automation, digital technologies and technical problem-solving are increasingly interconnected.

For ICT Network Infrastructure competitor Courtenay Ferguson, the visit provided a practical connection between his training and the demands of modern industrial environments as he prepares for the competition in Shanghai.

“My visit to Red Stripe gave me valuable insight into how ICT infrastructure technology enables the automation processes that drive the complex beverage brewing operation there. It validated the relevance and importance of the skill I am entering at the WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai, China,” Ferguson said.

“I was struck by the sheer scale of the network wiring systems required to run the factory’s control systems, connecting the many machines throughout the plant. It was a reminder of how much infrastructure sits behind something as simple as a bottled drink. This experience deepened my understanding of how network infrastructure in a factory setting must be designed and maintained to ensure consistent, high-quality results. This visit has broadened my mind in anticipation of what’s to come in Shanghai and beyond.”

Beyond observing the technology, competitors had the opportunity to engage directly with Red Stripe’s technical professionals, who shared practical insights into operating, maintaining, and troubleshooting equipment in a live manufacturing environment.

The discussions illustrated how multiple disciplines converge on the factory floor, where engineering, maintenance, utilities, and automated systems must work seamlessly together to deliver quality, efficiency, and consistent production.

For the WorldSkills competitors, the experience complemented their preparation for an international competition designed to showcase excellence in technical and vocational skills. WorldSkills also serves as a platform for participants to measure their abilities against international standards, engage with emerging technologies, and strengthen the skills increasingly demanded by modern industries.

Acting Managing Director of HEART/NSTA Trust Dr Cheryl McLaughlin led the delegation, which included directors and managers from the agency’s training and operational divisions.

Dr McLaughlin said visits such as the Red Stripe tour help trainees better understand the opportunities emerging across Jamaica’s productive sectors while strengthening engagement between training institutions and employers.

“We’re very pleased to be here today. This is part of a huge thrust for us to deepen our relationships with industries in every way that we can, and especially along this belt here, Spanish Town Road, we’ll see a lot of opportunities for manufacturing and logistics and even construction,” she said.

She noted that the WorldSkills programme forms part of HEART/NSTA Trust’s wider strategy to prepare a highly skilled workforce capable of competing globally while supporting the needs of industries undergoing rapid technological transformation.

Dianne Ashton-Smith, head of corporate affairs at Red Stripe, said exposing the competitors to a live manufacturing environment was intended to help bridge the gap between technical training and the realities of modern industry.

“Modern manufacturing is far more technology-driven than many people realise. Success today requires people who can work across automated systems, interpret data, solve problems in real time and adapt as technologies evolve. We wanted the competitors to see that the skills they are developing are not confined to a single trade or discipline but are part of an interconnected environment where technical expertise, innovation and continuous learning are essential,” Ashton-Smith said.

Red Stripe and HEART/NSTA Trust have worked together since 2008, initially providing certified vocational training and education opportunities for young Jamaicans. The relationship has since expanded through initiatives including Learning for Life and Brewtender Training.

The visit underscored the value of exposing emerging talent to real-world industrial environments as Jamaica seeks to build a workforce capable of meeting the demands of increasingly advanced manufacturing and technical sectors. For the competitors, the experience provided a practical perspective on the standards, disciplines, and problem-solving capabilities required to perform at the highest levels of industry and on the global stage.

The 48th WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 competition will take place from September 22 to 27.