Major infrastructural redevelopment planned for Dunn’s River Falls

Dunn’s River Falls and Park, an attraction in St Ann, will undergo a major infrastructural redevelopment to transform the iconic natural wonder into a modern-day ‘Jamaican Disneyland’.

The master plan, designed by the State-run Urban Development Corporation (UDC), aims to transform the world-renowned ecotourism site from a brief stopover into a comprehensive, full-day destination, shifting the island's competitive edge in global travel.

For generations, this majestic 180-foot-high, 600-foot-long cascading travertine terrace has attracted local residents and international travellers alike, serving as a foundational pillar of national identity and community leisure.

By introducing advanced recreational zones, overnight accommodations, and environmental defences, the State-led initiative promises to maximise the site's economic footprint, while safeguarding it against severe weather events.

According to UDC Chairman, Norman Brown, who detailed the project during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank', the expansion plan recognises the true value of the asset.

“The Dunn’s River property is quite large. Folks only come and climb the falls, and don’t realise how deep it goes up into the hills. But we think that there’s tremendous economic value there for Jamaica, as well as the experience,” Brown said.

“You will have other activities… whether it’s zip line, lazy river, [or] fine dining. We will create a small amphitheatre where you can also have events, and we are looking at even going as far as to put cabins further up in the hills.”

Environmental backing comes from Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda.

“This transformative master plan will significantly boost the economic fortunes of Ocho Rios and the wider local economy," Minister Samuda said.

"By modernising this iconic asset, we are creating a powerful engine for sustainable employment. This project will generate a wave of new jobs during both construction and operation, ensuring massive trickle-down benefits that directly touch the lives of residents, small vendors, and community operators across the parish of St Ann.”

For his part, Custos of St Ann, Joseph Issa, emphasised the broader societal impacts of the UDC's vision.

“This redevelopment goes beyond upgrading infrastructure; it secures our position as the premier destination in the region,” Custos Issa said.

“By elevating Dunn's River Falls to a world-class entertainment standard, we are ensuring that Jamaica remains a top-tier global attraction, while directly enriching the cultural fabric of St Ann,” he continued.

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, said that “turning our asset into a full-day Disneyland-style experience means visitors stay longer, spend more, and interact deeper with our communities”.

He added, “The structural upgrades will ensure that Ocho Rios remains the heart of Caribbean tourism.”

The commercial sector in downtown Ocho Rios is already preparing for the anticipated influx of higher-spending tourists.

Taj Mahal Plaza Senior Executive, Sanju Chatani, highlighted the direct retail benefits.

“An enhanced experience at Dunn’s River will completely revitalise consumer traffic in the town,” Chatani said. “When the attraction offers more variety, visitors stay in the area longer, boosting our restaurants, duty-free retail shops, and craft vendors.”

Similarly, Double V Plaza Owner, Colin Mills, pointed out that diversification will create a resilient economic ecosystem.

“We need attractions that keep people engaged from morning until night. The UDC’s plan means that the economic gains won't just stay inside the park walls; they will flow directly into the hands of local transport operators, independent suppliers, and plazas across St Ann,” he said.

As Caribbean islands face increasingly volatile weather patterns, the master plan integrates extensive climate resilience works to protect the hillside ecosystems and coastal infrastructure from storm surges and erosion.

Brown confirmed that the corporation has already issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the construction phase.

The UDC is navigating final regulatory and environmental approvals before heavy machinery moves on to the site.

By marrying high-capacity modern entertainment infrastructure with strict ecological safeguards, Jamaica intends to set a new benchmark for sustainable tropical tourism.

When completed, the transformed Dunn’s River Falls will stand not just as a historic natural marvel, but as a sophisticated, multibillion-dollar engine of economic growth, proving that even the most historic destinations can successfully reinvent themselves for a changing world.

- JIS

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