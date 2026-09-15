Two policemen charged for assaulting man in Spanish Town pay compensation to victim

Two policemen who were charged with assaulting a man in Spanish Town, St Catherine, have paid compensation to the complainant as part of mediation proceedings.

Constables Paul Banbury and Jason Hunter were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) into an October 17, 2024 incident.

The investigation resulted in a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that both officers should be charged.

The matter went before the St Catherine Parish Court and was subsequently referred for mediation.

As part of a March 2026 mediation agreement, INDECOM says the cops agreed to make a total restitution of $255,000 to the complainant, which was paid in court on September 11, 2026.

“INDECOM recognises formal court-appointed mediation as an important option for the timely resolution of appropriate assault offences,” said the agency in a media release on Monday.

“While successful mediation does not constitute a conviction or finding of criminal liability, it can provide meaningful redress to a complainant through an agreed compensation payment under the supervision of the court.”

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.