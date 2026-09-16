Bird shooters accused of setting bushfires

WESTERN BUREAU:

Bird shooters in St Elizabeth are said to be using bushfires to force birds to leave their habitats and go into open spaces, where rice is scattered to lure them into shooting range. The practice has reportedly resulted in millions in losses to farms and an unnecessary strain on firefighters.

The matter was brought to the attention of last week’s meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation by Acting Superintendent Donovan Clarke of the St Elizabeth Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

“We have visited the Great Bay area of Treasure Beach, and allegations reaching the fire brigade are that some of these bushfires are as a result of bird shooting,” said Clarke. “I understand that they are lighting the fire and then throwing rice grain for the birds to come and pick up.”

The allegations come against the background of an increase in bushfires in the parish.

In August alone, firefighters responded to 116 bushfires in St Elizabeth, with the Great Bay area accounting for a high percentage of the calls.

“We have visited that area numerous times because of bushfires,” said Clarke, who noted that the fires are not confined to only bush and grassland. “We have had some huge bushfires for the month of August, resulting in millions of dollars in damage as some of the fires affected farms.”

Clarke questioned the practicality of pursuing birds at the expense of the farms, calling on bird shooters to be more responsible.

He said the St Elizabeth Division responded to 167 calls in August and 166 in July, which was a significant drain on their resources even though residential fires fell from eight in July to three in August, and motor-vehicle incidents declined from 17 to 10.

According to Clarke, extinguishing bushfires is only part of the problem facing firefighters. He said they are also required to investigate how the fires started and who was responsible, but residents with knowledge of the incidents are often reluctant to disclose what they know.

“When arson is suspected, fire investigators are called in, and cases are referred to the police, where investigations determine that a fire was deliberately set,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com