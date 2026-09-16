Cordel Green to participate in Silicon Valley AI conference

Cordel Green, executive director of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ), will present a Caribbean framework for human‑centred artificial intelligence governance at the Silicon Valley Peace Conference 2026 in Palo Alto, California.

The conference runs September 17–20 under the theme ‘AI’s Role in Community Development and Peacebuilding in Developing Nations’. It brings together academics, technology professionals, policymakers and communities to explore how emerging technologies can strengthen societies and advance peace.

Green’s paper, Informed People Before Smart Machines, argues that informed and empowered citizens must be the foundation of AI governance. “A country’s readiness for AI depends not only on technology, but on public understanding and institutional accountability,” he said.

The presentation will highlight the BCJ’s work in content governance, digital and media literacy, and AI policy. It aligns with mandates of the National AI Task Force, the Caribbean AI Task Force, and UNESCO’s Information Accessibility programme, showing how small nations can make practical contributions to global tech governance.

The Silicon Valley Peace Conference will lead into the 7th Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility (AI4IA) Conference on September 28, where the BCJ will join UNESCO and partner Mobius to launch the ‘AI4A Intelligence Pilot Platform’, a frontier research and capacity‑building system designed to make AI workflows more accessible.