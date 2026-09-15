Education ministry allocates $714 million for school maintenance programme

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has allocated $714 million to its maintenance programme for the 2026/2027 fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Director of Technical Services, Carey Brown, during a special briefing held on Monday at the ministry's Caenwood Centre Complex in Kingston.

He advised that the maintenance programme includes infant-school projects and the rehabilitation of special education facilities.

Brown said the programme also covers staff-room improvements and addresses termite infestations in schools.

Additionally, the director indicated that each of the ministry’s regions had been allocated $30 million to undertake critical emergency repairs, and is responsible for paying the contractors engaged to carry out the works.

Brown added that approximately 300 schools are expected to benefit from the programme during this year.

- JIS

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