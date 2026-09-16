HAZY FIRE FACTS

Cops probing the death of two young children in a house fire on the weekend have received “conflicting stories” about whether they were home alone at the time of the blaze, a police official has revealed.

At the same time, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) said an assessment to determine whether there are other children “within the home, family, or community who may be in need of care and protection” has been interrupted by a warning from the police.

The CPFSA is the principal body tasked with guarding the welfare of children in Jamaica.

“At this time, the CPFSA has not been able to complete its assessment as the agency was advised by the [Kingston] Central CIB (Criminal Investigation Branch) that there is ongoing gang-related violence in the community and that it is not currently safe for CPFSA officers to enter the area,” the agency said yesterday in response to questions submitted by The Gleaner.

“The agency has, therefore, been advised to await police clearance, at which point police personnel will accompany CPFSA officers to conduct the necessary investigations.”

The CPFSA said it expects to get clearance today.

Seven-year-old Calabar All-Age School grade one student Keriecia Hutchinson and her four-year-old brother, Samson Cameron, died on Saturday when a fast-moving fire destroyed their home on Smith Lane in downtown Kingston.

Cameron was a student at Calabar Basic School.

Residents at the scene claimed that the two were home alone at the time of the blaze.

Superintendent Mischka Forbes, commanding officer for the Kingston Central Police, confirmed that both parents were taken into custody for “questioning” but have since been released without any charges.

“We are getting conflicting stories, so that is where the investigation comes in,” Forbes explained.

“I am to get further updates in relation to the investigation and what has been unearthed because that would dictate how we proceed based on what comes out of the investigation,” she added.

Up to late yesterday, there was no indication of what sparked the blaze, said the commanding officer of the Kingston Central Police.

The CPFSA said it is working alongside the Kingston Central Police, who “will determine if criminal charges are to be pursued under the Child Care and Protection Act and other relevant legislation”.

The agency said its focus is on assessing whether intervention is required for the family of the two children who died in the fire and other children in the tough inner-city community.

“The assessment also includes identifying any family members who may require psychosocial support and facilitating the necessary interventions and referrals,” the CPFSA said.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com