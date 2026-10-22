Government exploring innovative irrigation solutions to boost food security

The Government is exploring innovative approaches to irrigation and water management to enhance Jamaica’s agricultural resilience and strengthen food security.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, said a delegation from the ministry recently participated in the 26th International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage in Marseille, France.

Speaking with JIS News, Green described the engagement as successful, noting that the delegation was exposed to innovations and technologies that could support the advancement of Jamaica’s irrigation infrastructure.

“We were able to join other countries around the world as a part of the Marseille call, which is really to ensure that ministers of agriculture have a seat around the table,” he said.

“We were talking about water resources. Agriculture is the biggest user of water in the world, but oftentimes the discussions that happen on the international stage do not include ministers of agriculture.”

Green noted that the event also provided an opportunity for Jamaica to join other countries in advocating for greater participation by agriculture ministers in international discussions on water-resource management.

“One of the things the Irrigation Congress [emphasised]… was ensuring that agriculture [is consistently taken into account] in climate and water discussions, given that food security is fundamental,” he added.

The Jamaican delegation also participated in several technical sessions that examined emerging irrigation technologies, challenges affecting water resources, and solutions being implemented by other countries.

Among the areas explored was the potential use of treated wastewater for agricultural production.

“There was a lot about how do you use wastewater in your agricultural system… grey water as we call it… . That is something that we have to look at as water resources become more scarce,” Green said.

Meanwhile, the delegation met with Société du Canal de Provence (SCP), a French irrigation supplier, to examine innovations in its open-canal irrigation network, which shares similarities with systems operated by Jamaica’s National Irrigation Commission (NIC).

SCP operates a vast irrigation network in southern France, delivering water from the Alps to agricultural communities and helping to sustain food production.

Minister Green said the company had previously conducted a feasibility study for the Pedro Plains Irrigation Scheme through funding provided under a grant from the French Government.

“So we would have met with them to look at some of their innovations and what they have done in their canal network,” he added.

- JIS

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