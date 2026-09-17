Main roads component of SPARK Programme set to start this month

Work is set to commence this month under the main roads component of the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

The Government has earmarked $25 billion to rehabilitate 37 priority roads under the Main Roads component of the Programme.

SPARK is a $45-billion infrastructure programme to modernise more than 600 roads across the island and represents a major government intervention to address decades of underinvestment in the public road network.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Robert Morgan, provided an update during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

“We have announced 37 main roads or sections of main roads across 10 to 11 parishes. So between now and November, we’re going to be starting eight of the main roads, and between January and March, 11; April to May, 18; for a total of 37,” he said.

Morgan informed that the eight road sections include the Montego Bay to Great River (Reading section) corridor in St. James, which is slated to commence in September. Howard Cooke Boulevard to Alice Eldemire Drive in St James, Great River to Sandy Bay in Hanover, and Molynes Road (Half-Way Tree to Washington Boulevard) in St Andrew are scheduled to begin in October.

Road sections proposed for commencement in November 2026 include Seaward Drive to Olympic Way in St Andrew, Port Henderson Road (Bayside to Naggo Head) in St Catherine, May Pen to Sour Sop Turn in Clarendon, and Sandy Bay to Lucea in Hanover.

“Next year, in January, we’re going to be doing Cooperage to Gordon Town to Mavis Bank, St. Andrew; Gregory Park Main Road (Dyke Road to Grange Lane), St Catherine; Lucea to Green Island, Hanover and Troy to Warsop, Trelawny,” the Minister said.

In February 2027, work is proposed to commence on Red Hills Road (Perkins Boulevard to Swain Spring Road) in St. Andrew; Claremont to Golden Grove in St Ann; Salt Pond Road (Braeton Road to Phoenix Park) and Hill Run Road (from the toll road to the industrial area) in St Catherine; and Green Island to the Hanover parish border.

In March 2027, work is proposed to start on the Stony Hill Road to Golden Spring corridor in St. Andrew and the Islington to Port Maria corridor in St Mary.

“In April, we’re going to start Oxford Road, St. Andrew; Spanish Town bypass (Twickenham Park to Brunswick), St Catherine; Falmouth to Wakefield, Trelawny; Brown’s Town to Stewart Town, Priory to Bamboo in St Ann, and Chovey to Claremont and Gayle to Guys Hill in St. Mary,” Morgan said.

For May 2027, proposed starts in St Catherine include the Linstead Bypass (Bog Walk to Vanity Fair), Williamsfield to Glengoffe, St John’s to Kitson Town (Green Acres to Jackson Road), and Old Harbour to Freetown.

In Clarendon, the proposed road projects are Freetown to Four Paths to Whitney Turn, Spaulding to Cave Valley, and Chapelton to Pennants.

Additionally, proposed starts in May 2027 include the Parish Border to Negril corridor in Westmoreland, and the Royal Flat to Caledonia Road, Green Vale to Spur Tree, and Cain Shop to Highgate Hall corridors in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Morgan advised that, since March 2025, a total of $11 billion has been spent on local and community roads under the SPARK Programme.

He noted that 110 roads have been fully paved, with paving works currently in progress on a further 225 roads.

“We have done 10 work orders, which are 403 roads. So at the end of it, we’ll have 403 roads, which include 37 main roads,” he said.

Morgan pointed out that the undertaking represents the most significant cumulative investment in the country's infrastructure since Independence.

“We’ve never built 55 bridges at one time before. We’ve never spent $45 billion on a concentrated road infrastructure programme and, coupled with the other interventions that we’re making with the GO Programme and our regular routine maintenance, no other administration has invested so much in our road infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of the One Road Authority as a Level B Executive Agency, with a Commissioner of Roads to oversee the regulation of all roads.

“We’ll have supporting him a large cohort of regulatory officers, including legal officers,” Morgan stated, underscoring the importance of establishing a robust regulatory and governance framework for the country’s infrastructure.

- JIS News

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