Technical issues temporarily halt issuance of police record certificates

The issuance of police record certificates has been temporarily suspended due to technical difficulties.

The police are advising that no certificates will be issued today, Thursday, September 17 and on Friday, September 18.

No explanation was given regarding the technical issue.

“The Criminal Records Office apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For further information, persons are asked to contact the Criminal Records Office at 876-922-3221.

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