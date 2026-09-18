NWC warns motorists of pipeline break at Washington Boulevard-Molynes Road intersection

Motorists travelling along the Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road intersection in St Andrew are being asked by the National Water Commission (NWC) to proceed with caution due to a pipeline break in the middle of the roadway.

The NWC says it is mobilising to carry out the necessary repair work.

The commission says the work will involve excavation of the road and the use of heavy-duty equipment.

Traffic flowing along either side of the dual carriageway should follow the directions of flag personnel.

Where possible, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

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