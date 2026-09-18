District Constable charged after more than $400,000 allegedly stolen at FNID

A District Constable has been charged with Simple Larceny and Possession of Criminal Property following the alleged theft of more than $400,000 from the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) facility in Kingston on Monday.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Shaneek Plummer of Innswood Village, St Catherine, who was assigned to the FNID at the time.

According to reports, between 6:00 am and 6:30 am on September 14, a constable stationed at the FNID temporarily left a bag containing more than $650,000 in cash in his office while he used the restroom.

On his return, he discovered that a portion of the money was missing.

Supervisors were notified and an internal investigation was launched.

Plummer was subsequently arrested on the compound after she was allegedly caught attempting to conceal the cash. The missing funds were recovered and verified as the exact amount reported missing.

A file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which advised that criminal charges be laid.

Director of the FNID, Superintendent of Police Patrae Rowe, said the incident represented a serious breach of trust and stressed the importance of integrity among members of the division.

“FNID handles some of the most sensitive investigations in Jamaica. That demands absolute and unshakable integrity from every member who walks through our doors,” Rowe said.

He added: “Stealing from a colleague is a profound betrayal of the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force). We do not hesitate to investigate our own, as criminality has no place within these walls.”

Plummer was scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday to answer the charges.

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