Juliet Holness elected CPA vice-chair in historic first

Speaker of the House of Representatives Juliet Holness has been elected vice chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the first such appointment for a female presiding officer of Jamaica’s Parliament.

The speaker was elected to the post during the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

Holness will serve as CPA vice-chairperson for one year.

The 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, being held in Cape Town, from September 13 to 19, is the CPA’s principal annual gathering and brings together presiding officers, parliamentarians and parliamentary officials from across the Commonwealth to exchange experiences, examine emerging challenges and strengthen parliamentary practice.

Her election marks Jamaica’s return to the vice-chairpersonship for the first time since former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Headley Cunningham, served in the office from 1992 to 1993.

Holness said she was looking forward to working collaboratively with colleagues across the Commonwealth to strengthen the various Parliaments, deepen cooperation and ensure that the CPA continues to respond meaningfully to the needs of its diverse membership.

She thanked the presiding officers and delegates from across the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic region who supported her candidacy and campaigned on her behalf.

“They gave generously of their time, their relationships and their voices in building support across the Commonwealth. This was a tremendous regional effort, and I carry their confidence and support with me as I assume this new responsibility,” she said.

Holness will also continue to represent the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic Region within the CPA’s international governance structure and will serve on the CPA Finance Subcommittee, bringing to that work her parliamentary experience and professional background in accounting and finance.

The CPA was established in 1911 and brings together almost 180 parliaments and legislatures across the nine regions of the Commonwealth, providing an international forum for parliamentary cooperation, institutional strengthening, professional development and the exchange of knowledge and experience.

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