Do not enter! Public urged to avoid Salt Marsh area in Trelawny after shark sighting

A public warning has been issued by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) urging citizens not to enter the ocean in the vicinity of Salt Marsh in Trelawny after sharks were seen in shallow waters feeding on the carcass of a whale.

In a statement on Saturday, NEPA said the carcass may continue to attract sharks and other scavengers even after feeding activity is no longer visible.

As a result, NEPA said members of the public should avoid swimming, fishing and other recreational activities in the immediate area until advised that it is safe to return.

It indicated, too, that the reddish discolouration observed in the water is likely associated with blood and tissue released during feeding and should not automatically be interpreted as pollution.

NEPA said the incident provides an opportunity for citizens to better understand how marine ecosystems function.

It noted that the presence of the sharks and marine mammals is a natural occurrence, as both species are known to be present in Jamaican waters.

NEPA indicated, too, that the feeding activity is part of a natural ecological process and does not, by itself, suggest an unusual environmental event, adding that sharks play an important role in healthy marine ecosystems as predators and scavengers.

By consuming dead or weakened animals, they help remove decaying organic matter, recycle nutrients and contribute to the natural balance of marine ecosystems, the agency explained.

Members of the public are strongly advised to:

· Stay out of the water and maintain a safe distance from the area.

· Keep children and pets away from the shoreline.

· Avoid touching, disturbing or attempting to remove the carcass.

· Never feed, capture, provoke or attempt to drive away the shark.

· Observe only from a safe distance and avoid approaching or surrounding the animal with boats.

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