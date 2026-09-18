DPP seeks more time to decide whether to proceed against Collymore, co-accused in plot to kill ex-girlfriend

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claudette Thompson, has requested more time to review the case file to determine whether the Crown has a case to proceed against Omar Collymore and his three co-accused.

Collymore, Carey Jonas, Dwayne Pink and Michael Adams are charged with conspiracy to murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm.

The men are accused of plotting to kill Collymore's ex-girlfriend.

When the matter was last mentioned in July, their attorneys had indicated that they intended to apply to have the case dismissed, after the trial failed to get underway in the Home Circuit Court.

At the time, the DPP told Justice Chester Stamp that the prosecution needed additional time to put its house in order.

She said the Crown's main witness was available, but the investigating officer was absent because of health issues, and it remained uncertain when he would be available.

Thompson described the investigator as a crucial witness, particularly because the Crown's case relies heavily on question-and-answer and caution statements allegedly given by the accused men.

She said the prosecution may also have to make an application under Section 31-D to have the investigator testify remotely or have his statement admitted into evidence.

The DPP also disclosed that a new investigator had been assigned to obtain statements from persons who were present when the original statements were recorded.

She said all substantive statements had already been disclosed to the defence.

But at Friday’s hearing, Thompson again asked for more time, this time to review the case file and determine whether the Crown has a case to go forward.

The matter was adjourned until November 17.

The prosecution is alleging that the attack on the woman was orchestrated by Collymore while he was planning the murder of his wife.

All except Jonas had previously appeared alongside Collymore in the trial for the double murder.

Collymore, Pink and Adams were convicted of the murders of Simone Collymore and her driver, Winston Walters, alongside Shaquille Edwards who was convicted of conspiracy to murder.

Edwards was also charged in this murder conspiracy in relation to Collymore's ex-lover but had pleaded guilty in July and was freed after the court took into account the time that he had spent in custody.

The sentence handed down was seven years and six months.

According to the Crown, the complainant, who was involved in a three-year intimate relationship with Collymore, was shot at on December 23, 2017, while travelling along Sandy Park Road in Kingston.

It is alleged that men travelling in a white motor car opened fire on her vehicle, damaging it.

The woman had reportedly ended her relationship with Collymore about two months before his wife was killed.

Investigators allege that Collymore arranged to meet the woman in December to exchange a gift after inviting her to lunch two days earlier and giving her the wrong item.

Attorney-at-law Diane Jobson represents Collymore, Vanessa Taylor represents Pink, Sanjay Smith represents Adams, and Vivian Wilson represents Jonas.

- Tanesha Mundle

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