February trial date for Bradshaw, co-accused in murder of Paulwell’s daughter and her mother

The trial of alleged mastermind Leoda Bradshaw and three co-accused in the murder of politician Phillip Paulwell’s infant daughter, Sarayah, and her mother, Toshyna Patterson, has been pushed to February 22, 2027.

The new date was fixed yesterday when the matter came up in the Home Circuit Court for a trial-readiness hearing.

The September 28 trial date was vacated after the prosecution told Justice Vinnette Graham-Allen that co-accused Brian Smith had not been sentenced as anticipated in July.

Smith pleaded guilty in June to charges including two counts each of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and capital murder.

His sentencing was postponed after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said he needed more time to consider a legal authority filed by the Crown.

The prosecution, as a result, told the court that following Smith’s sentencing, the Crown will make the relevant disclosure. Smith is to be sentenced on October 2.

Bradshaw, a former United States Navy petty officer, faces two counts each of capital murder, conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.

Her cousin Roland Balfour and Bjourn Black also face multiple charges arising from the case.

Prosecutors allege 10-month-old Sarayah and her mother were abducted from their St Andrew home in September 2023, taken to east Kingston, and later shot and burned.

Bradshaw, Balfour and Black are to return to court on February 8, 2027, for a trial-readiness hearing.

- Tanesha Mundle

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