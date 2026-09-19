PNP outlines plans to delegates at private session of annual conference

Pollster Don Anderson was among several persons who made presentations to delegates attending the private session of the People’s National Party’s (PNP) 88th Annual Conference in downtown Kingston on Saturday.

Anderson was expected to shed light on the findings of a recent opinion poll conducted by his firm Market Research Services Limited.

PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell declined to discuss Anderson’s presentation.

The annual conference is the highest decision-making body in the PNP.

It is the first annual conference since the party's narrow defeat in the parliamentary elections just over a year ago.

Campbell said he made a presentation “on where we are and where the organisation is going”.

The secretariat was also expected to outline the PNP programme of work for the next 12 months.

The PNP annual conference moves to Westmoreland tomorrow with the public session scheduled to take place at Independence Park in Savanna-la-mar.

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