Drought pushes NIC to pump more water

The National Irrigation Commission Limited (NIC) says it is pumping and distributing more water than usual to farmers as the prolonged drought continues to put pressure on agricultural production across St Elizabeth and other farming parishes.

“We at the NIC know that this is a very difficult period for our farmers. The drought has continued for some time, and we are seeing the effect on both our surface-water sources and some of our wells,” the NIC said.

The commission, responding to questions from The Sunday Gleaner, said it is closely monitoring declining water levels in surface sources and wells while adjusting its operations to ensure farmers within its irrigation districts continue to receive supplies.

The response, sent by NIC public relations specialist Christeen Forbes, comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns from farmers in communities including Flagaman, Ballards Valley, Bull Savanna and New Forest, who say inadequate and costly access to water is threatening their ability to remain in farming.

Several farmers reported losses running into hundreds of thousands of dollars, saying they have been forced to purchase trucked water or depend heavily on rainfall as the drought persists.

The NIC, however, said it can currently meet demand from farmers within its irrigation districts.

“This does not mean we are taking the situation lightly,” the commission said, noting that it is assessing water sources, system performance and farmer demand daily.

It said demand for irrigation water has increased significantly during the drought, with the commission pumping and distributing more water than it would in normal months.

Water levels have declined in several areas, the NIC said, while demand for trucked water and use of its water-filling stations have also increased, particularly among farmers outside established irrigation districts.

The commission said the water being purchased by farmers is subsidised by the Government at a rate of 75 per cent, allowing them to access water at a more affordable rate.

The NIC said farmers operating outside established irrigation districts can access non-potable agricultural water through its network of water-filling stations.

Farmers can collect the water themselves or arrange for private truckers to do so, while the NIC also provides a trucked-water service in St Elizabeth and Trelawny.

The commission acknowledged, however, that the distance between a farm and the water source affects the cost of trucked water.

It encouraged farmers who require assistance to contact the relevant regional office early and provide details on the location of the farm, the intended use of the water and the quantity required.

The NIC also urged farmers to have suitable storage available where possible.

For farmers already receiving irrigation water, the commission said it is using scheduling, adjustments to pumping hours, repairs and technology to maximise available supplies.

The NIC, however, is encouraging farmers to use drip irrigation and apply water according to crop requirements.

The commission’s response follows complaints from farmers that scheduled water deliveries are not always frequent or long enough to meet their needs.

The NIC said it has no difficulty increasing pumping hours or changing schedules when the available water source and infrastructure can support the adjustment.

“We understand why our farmers are asking for more water and longer hours. They are trying to protect their crops and their income, and we take those concerns seriously,” the NIC said.

However, it warned that simply running systems for longer periods is not always the answer.

“Different crops need different amounts of water depending on the stage of growth, the soil, the weather and the type of irrigation system being used. More hours do not always mean a better result, and too much water can damage the crop.”

It said that if monitoring shows crops require additional water and sufficient demand exists, it will consider increasing the frequency or duration of supply.

“For too long, we have been seeing and hearing that farmers are irrigating for long hours when some crops only require two hours,” Forbes said, noting that drip irrigation is highly efficient because it delivers water directly to the roots of the plants.

“We strongly discourage flood irrigation. We understand that some farmers are still practising flood irrigation, but what they are doing is wasting water at a time when it should not even be an option,” Forbes said.

Beyond the immediate drought response, the NIC said it is pursuing measures aimed at reducing agriculture’s dependence on rainfall.

These include additional water storage, new water sources, potential well development and expansion of irrigation into areas that are not currently served.

The NIC also pointed to the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project, which is expected to draw water from the Black River and bring approximately 4,000 hectares under irrigation.

Other projects are being advanced in Essex Valley and Southern Plains, Hartlands in St Catherine, Lucky Hill in St Mary and Lennox Lower Leyton in Portland.

The commission said the Parnassus section of the Southern Plains Agricultural Development Project, which was commissioned last year, has already demonstrated the potential benefits of improved irrigation infrastructure.

“During previous drought periods, farmers in that area did not have reliable access to irrigation water. Today, they are in a much more comfortable position because they now have access to water and are able to continue farming more sustainably during dry conditions,” the NIC said.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com