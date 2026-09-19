Sept 30 deadline to get on year-end voters’ list

Eligible Jamaicans are being reminded that September 30 is the deadline for registering to be included on the November 30, 2026 voters’ list.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) is encouraging persons aged 18 years and older who are Jamaicans or Commonwealth citizens residing in Jamaica for at least 12 consecutive months to visit any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office to complete the registration process.

Registration is free and prospective electors are advised to wear bright or dark-coloured clothing to facilitate the process of taking their photograph.

The ECJ is advising that registration staff at its constituency offices are ready to assist applicants with completing the application and collecting the required information, including the applicant’s photograph and fingerprints. Following the in-office application, an EOJ team will visit the applicant’s residence to verify the address provided. The application will then be processed upon completion of the verification exercise.

The ECJ continues to facilitate continuous voter registration and encourages eligible persons to complete the process ahead of the September 30 deadline. The commission said it remains committed to making voter registration as simple, accessible and convenient as possible, while ensuring that the necessary verification procedures are followed to maintain an accurate and credible voters’ list.

The voters’ list is published twice annually, on May 31 and November 30. Persons who register after the September 30 deadline will be considered for the subsequent voters’ list.

The ECJ said electors whose names are currently on the voters’ list should not reapply and collect their voter ID card if they have not yet done so.