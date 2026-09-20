40,000 St Ann residents to benefit from improved access to reliable potable water

Over 40,000 residents in communities across St Ann now have access to reliable potable water following the activation of three multimillion-dollar infrastructure development projects on Friday.

Discovery Point, Retreat, Runaway Bay and Brown’s Town are among the communities in which residents will have greater access to piped water.

One of the projects, phase one of the Brown’s Town-to-Retreat pipeline, was officially commissioned by Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda and is expected to benefit some 6,000 residents.

The infrastructure upgrade at the Minard Well is expected to benefit approximately 35,000 residents.

The three projects were completed at a total cost of $380 million.

A statement from the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change noted that the activation of the projects marked the fulfilment of a key commitment the Government made to the parish.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Retreat, Samuda reassured citizens across the country that the government is aggressively pushing forward with similar infrastructure developments for other under-served communities.

He said the minister of water, environment and climate change, working alongside the NWC, continues to accelerate its capital expenditure program to ensure that unserved and underserved communities are systematically connected to the national grid.

Samuda said the successful execution of the Retreat project is a tangible blueprint for what communities across Jamaica can expect from the current administration.

"The fulfilment of the commitment made to the residents of Retreat is clear evidence to other communities across Jamaica that this administration delivers on its word," he said.

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